TV Answer Man, we watch Netflix all the time but the autoplay previews drive us crazy. Sometimes the show preview is something we don’t want to see, like a true crime documentary or some other scary thing. Is there any way to stop Netflix from playing the autoplay when you scroll down? — Melanie, Erie, Pennsylvania.

Melanie, I hear you. While I usually find the Autoplay previews interesting, there is the occasional one that I would prefer not to see. It would be nice if you could disable the feature from time to time, wouldn’t it? Well, it would and Netflix agrees. The streaming service offers the capacity to turn your Autoplay previews on and off as often as you want. Here’s how to do it:

How to Turn Off Netflix Autoplay

On an iPhone, iPad, Android phone or tablet:

1. From the lower right, tap My Netflix

2. From the upper right, tap More or

3. Tap Manage Profiles .

4. Select the profile you want to edit.

5. Toggle the switch next to Autoplay Previews to turn the setting on or off.

6. In the upper right, tap Done.

On all other devices:

1. From a web browser, go to your Account page.

2. From the Profile & Parental Controls section, select a profile.

3. Select Change for Playback settings.

4. Check Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices.

5. To stop Autoplay previews, uncheck the box. On TVs, turning off autoplay previews doesn’t stop Autoplay from the details page of a TV show or movie.

6. Click Save.

By the way, if you would like to turn on or turn off the feature that automatically plays the next episode after you finish one episode, you can do that, too. The autoplay for episodes is also included in your Manage Profile account. Simply check or uncheck the option to Autoplay For Next Episodes.

Melanie, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!



