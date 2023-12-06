By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of Satellite DIRECT magazine. Reported on DIRECTV for 29 years.

DIRECTV Stream has added the Pursuit channel which features programming on outdoor recreational sports such as hunting and fishing. The channel, which was already on DIRECTV’s satellite service and U-verse. has also been added to the DIRECTV via Streaming service. Pursuit is now on channel 604.

The channel’s lineup this month will include such programs as Yamaha’s Whitetail Diaries, On The Road Outdoors, Dean Partridge’s Canadian Whitetail TV, Overland Chronicles, Legendary Trails, Pursue The Wild with Kristy Titus, Hard Truths of Conservation with Dan Cabela, and Ted Nugent’s Spirit of the Wild.

“Our commitment to the business of entertaining outdoor enthusiasts has never been stronger than it is today,” said Rusty Faulk, founder and CEO of Pursuit Media. “The relationship with DIRECTV that started so long ago achieved an unprecedented distribution model for hunting and fishing content. This partnership has been a true blessing since day one and continues to be a blessing as we’ve been able to expand the relationship at every turn along the way. We are thrilled to be a grow our presence across DIRECTV, whether customers stream DIRECTV or get to Pursuit via satellite.”

DIRECTV also announced that two The CW stations have been added to DIRECTV Stream: WYCW-TV in Greenville/Spartanburg (SC)/Asheville (NC) and KAUT-TV in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

