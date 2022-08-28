TV Answer Man, the Dodgers are on Peacock on Sunday. Is there a way to watch the game for free? Maybe a free trial? And why is the game so early? It will be breakfast time here in California! — Marnie, Manhattan Beach, California.

Marnie, the NBC-owned Peacock streaming service will offer 18 Major League Baseball games this season on Sunday mornings, including today’s (August 28) matchup (noon ET; pregame show at 11:30 a.m.) between your Los Angeles Dodgers and the Miami Marlins from LoanDepot Park in Miami.

Los Angeles’ LHP Julio Urias (13-7, 2.36) will face Miami rookie RHP Edward Cabrera (4-1, 1.31).

Now to your first question, why is the game so early? In the LA market, it will be 9 a.m. when the game starts, which is indeed breakfast time for many SoCal residents.

Click Amazon: 1-Day Only Deals!

The answer: Peacock wants it that way and Peacock is paying for it to be that way. That’s why. Since the game is at noon, there are no other games being played at that time, which should help Peacock’s ratings. Baseball fans are more likely to watch the Peacock game because there are no alternatives until 1:30 p.m. ET when the rest of the league begins play.

Now to question number two: Can the game be watched for free?

Unlike Apple TV+’s Friday night MLB streaming doubleheaders, Peacock is requiring fans to subscribe to one of its two Premium plans (starts at $4.99) to watch the games. (Apple has promised to stream the games for free through September.) And there are no free trials for the Premium plans.

Click Amazon: 1-Day Only Deals!

If you don’t have Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium+, there will be no other way to watch the Dodgers-Marlins game. Since the game is a Peacock exclusive, it will not be available on any other service or channel, including NBC, MLB TV, MLB Extra Innings, or the teams’ regional sports channels.

But is there a way to get a Peacock Premium subscription for free?

Yes!

Cox, Charter’s Spectrum TV and Comcast all include a free Peacock Premium subscription with its video service. (Follow the cable TV links for more details.)

If you don’t subscribe to one of those three cable TV services, you will need a separate Peacock Premium subscription. If you decide to subscribe to Peacock, you will be able to access the game on the Peacock app or at the Peacock web site. You can see a list of supported devices here.

Marnie, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

