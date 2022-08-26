HBO Max next month (September 2022) plans to add 136 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including one of 2022’s biggest box office hits.

The new titles will include Elvis, the Warner Bros. biofilm starring Austin Butler as the legendary king of Roll ‘n’ Roll, Elvis Presley. The movie, which has grossed more than $270 million worldwide since its premiere just two months ago, is also a hit with the critics. Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives Elvis a score of 78 out of a possible 100 based on 364 reviews.

“The standard rock biopic formula gets all shook up in Elvis, with (director) Baz Luhrmann’s dazzling energy and style perfectly complemented by Austin Butler’s outstanding lead performance,” the site states, summarizing the reviews. (The audience score at Rottentomatoes.com is even better with a 94.)

Tom Hanks is generating Oscar buzz for his supporting performance as Elvis’ longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker, while Olivia DeJonge (The Staircase) is also winning praise for her portrayal of Elvis’ wife, Priscilla.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in September 2022 to HBO Max. (Titles with HBO in parenthesis will also be added to the cable/satellite version of HBO.)

Note: HBO Max is now selling annual subscriptions for up to 41 percent off the regular monthly price.

September 1

The Accused, 1988 (HBO)

Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)

Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)

Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958

Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939

Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940

Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble, 1944

Andy Hardy’s Double Life, 1942

Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary, 1941

Angela, 1995

Another Thin Man, 1939

The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952

Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)

The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)

Beau Travail, 1999

Cat People, 1942

The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942

Divergent, 2014 (HBO)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)

Double Trouble, 1967

Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)

Elvis on Tour, 1972

The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)

The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018

Frankenstein, 1970

Girl Happy, 1965

Glory, 1989

Harper, 1966

Holiday, 1930

Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931

The Host, 2013 (HBO)

Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)

In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)

It Happened at the World’s Fair, 1963

Jailhouse Rock, 1957

Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)

The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972

Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)

Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)

Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)

My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)

The Nitwits, 1935

The Oklahoma Kid, 1939

Operation Crossbow, 1965

The Outfit, 1973

Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)

Ratcatcher, 1999

Red Dust, 1932

The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987

Road to Singapore, 1931

Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)

Rosetta, 1999

The Scapegoat, 1959

The Sea Wolf, 1941

Screaming Eagles, 1956

Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)

Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941

Song of the Thin Man, 1947

Spinout, 1966

The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)

There Was a Crooked Man, 1970

Till the End of Time, 1946

Topsy-Turvy, 1999

Torpedo Run, 1958

Varda by Agnès, 2019

Village of the Damned, 1960

Waterloo Bridge, 1940

We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, 2021

What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)

Where the Boys Are, 1960

Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)

Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)

Working Girls, 1986

Young Guns, 1988

Young Guns II, 1990

Zandy’s Bride, 1974

Sept. 2

Elvis, 2022 (HBO)

Total Dramarama, Season 3B Premiere

Sept. 3

Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1C Premiere

Sept. 4

Primera, 2021

The Vampire Diaries, Seasons 1-8

Sept. 5

Beauty and the Bandit, 1946

Sept. 7

The Brave One, 1956

Young Sheldon, Season 5

Sept. 9

HBO First Look: See How They Run, Season Premiere (HBO)

Moonfall, 2022 (HBO)

Saving The King (aka Salvar al Rey), Max Original Season 1

Tom Swift, Season 1

Sept. 10

Impractical Jokers, Season 9C

Impractical Jokers, Season 9C Specials

Sept. 12

The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz, 1955

Sept. 14

Tammy, 2014 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Sept. 15

Dos Monjes, 1934

Lucia, 1968

Sept. 16

Good Behavior, Seasons 1-2

Los Espookys, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Sept. 17

Secret Origin Of The Batwheels

Sept. 21

Escape From Kabul, 2022 (HBO)

Sept. 22

The Hype, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Living Single, Seasons 1-5

Sept. 23

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 1 Premiere

Sept. 28

Hostages, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)

Sept. 29

Looney Tunes Cartoons (S5B) Halloween Special Max Original Premiere

Sept. 30

Bing, Season 1C

Gotham, Seasons 1-5

Magnolia Content

The Cabin Chronicles, Seasons 1-2

The Courage to Run with Chip Gaines & Gabe Grunewald, Special

The Craftsman, Season 1

The Established Home, Season 1

Family Dinner, Seasons 1-2

Fixer Upper (Five Season Library)

Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, Season 1

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Season 1

For the Love of Kitchens, Season 1

Growing Floret, Season 1

Homegrown, Seasons 1-2

In with the Old, Season 1

Inn the Works, Seasons 1-2

The Johnnyswim Show, Seasons 1-2

The Lost Kitchen, Seasons 1-2

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Seasons 1-6

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 7

Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Seasons 1-2

Point of View: A Designer Profile

Ranch to Table, Seasons 1-2

Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Seasons 1-2

The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey and Jo, Season 1

Silos Baking Competition

Van Go, Seasons 1-2

Where We Call Home, Seasons 1-2

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

