HBO Max next month (September 2022) plans to add 136 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including one of 2022’s biggest box office hits.
The new titles will include Elvis, the Warner Bros. biofilm starring Austin Butler as the legendary king of Roll ‘n’ Roll, Elvis Presley. The movie, which has grossed more than $270 million worldwide since its premiere just two months ago, is also a hit with the critics. Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives Elvis a score of 78 out of a possible 100 based on 364 reviews.
“The standard rock biopic formula gets all shook up in Elvis, with (director) Baz Luhrmann’s dazzling energy and style perfectly complemented by Austin Butler’s outstanding lead performance,” the site states, summarizing the reviews. (The audience score at Rottentomatoes.com is even better with a 94.)
Tom Hanks is generating Oscar buzz for his supporting performance as Elvis’ longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker, while Olivia DeJonge (The Staircase) is also winning praise for her portrayal of Elvis’ wife, Priscilla.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in September 2022 to HBO Max. (Titles with HBO in parenthesis will also be added to the cable/satellite version of HBO.)
Note: HBO Max is now selling annual subscriptions for up to 41 percent off the regular monthly price.
September 1
The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)
Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)
Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958
Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939
Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940
Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble, 1944
Andy Hardy’s Double Life, 1942
Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary, 1941
Angela, 1995
Another Thin Man, 1939
The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952
Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)
The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)
Beau Travail, 1999
Cat People, 1942
The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942
Divergent, 2014 (HBO)
The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)
The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)
Double Trouble, 1967
Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)
Elvis on Tour, 1972
The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)
The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018
Frankenstein, 1970
Girl Happy, 1965
Glory, 1989
Harper, 1966
Holiday, 1930
Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931
The Host, 2013 (HBO)
Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)
In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)
It Happened at the World’s Fair, 1963
Jailhouse Rock, 1957
Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972
Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)
Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)
Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)
My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)
My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)
The Nitwits, 1935
The Oklahoma Kid, 1939
Operation Crossbow, 1965
The Outfit, 1973
Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)
Ratcatcher, 1999
Red Dust, 1932
The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987
Road to Singapore, 1931
Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
Rosetta, 1999
The Scapegoat, 1959
The Sea Wolf, 1941
Screaming Eagles, 1956
Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)
Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941
Song of the Thin Man, 1947
Spinout, 1966
The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)
There Was a Crooked Man, 1970
Till the End of Time, 1946
Topsy-Turvy, 1999
Torpedo Run, 1958
Varda by Agnès, 2019
Village of the Damned, 1960
Waterloo Bridge, 1940
We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, 2021
What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)
Where the Boys Are, 1960
Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)
Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)
Working Girls, 1986
Young Guns, 1988
Young Guns II, 1990
Zandy’s Bride, 1974
Sept. 2
Elvis, 2022 (HBO)
Total Dramarama, Season 3B Premiere
Sept. 3
Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1C Premiere
Sept. 4
Primera, 2021
The Vampire Diaries, Seasons 1-8
Sept. 5
Beauty and the Bandit, 1946
Sept. 7
The Brave One, 1956
Young Sheldon, Season 5
Sept. 9
HBO First Look: See How They Run, Season Premiere (HBO)
Moonfall, 2022 (HBO)
Saving The King (aka Salvar al Rey), Max Original Season 1
Tom Swift, Season 1
Sept. 10
Impractical Jokers, Season 9C
Impractical Jokers, Season 9C Specials
Sept. 12
The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz, 1955
Sept. 14
Tammy, 2014 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Sept. 15
Dos Monjes, 1934
Lucia, 1968
Sept. 16
Good Behavior, Seasons 1-2
Los Espookys, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Sept. 17
Secret Origin Of The Batwheels
Sept. 21
Escape From Kabul, 2022 (HBO)
Sept. 22
The Hype, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Living Single, Seasons 1-5
Sept. 23
Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 1 Premiere
Sept. 28
Hostages, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)
Sept. 29
Looney Tunes Cartoons (S5B) Halloween Special Max Original Premiere
Sept. 30
Bing, Season 1C
Gotham, Seasons 1-5
Magnolia Content
The Cabin Chronicles, Seasons 1-2
The Courage to Run with Chip Gaines & Gabe Grunewald, Special
The Craftsman, Season 1
The Established Home, Season 1
Family Dinner, Seasons 1-2
Fixer Upper (Five Season Library)
Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, Season 1
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Season 1
For the Love of Kitchens, Season 1
Growing Floret, Season 1
Homegrown, Seasons 1-2
In with the Old, Season 1
Inn the Works, Seasons 1-2
The Johnnyswim Show, Seasons 1-2
The Lost Kitchen, Seasons 1-2
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Seasons 1-6
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 7
Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Seasons 1-2
Point of View: A Designer Profile
Ranch to Table, Seasons 1-2
Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Seasons 1-2
The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey and Jo, Season 1
Silos Baking Competition
Van Go, Seasons 1-2
Where We Call Home, Seasons 1-2
