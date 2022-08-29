TV Answer Man, I like ESPN’s 4K college football games the best because it’s in native 4K, right? That is the best way to do it in my opinion. Do you know what will be ESPN’s 4K game of the week this week? I loved the Saturday game between Alabama State and Howard in 4K. — Maury, Crystal City, Virginia.

Maury, ESPN has done a ‘4K game of the week’ during the college football season for a few years. (The sports network also has provided a college basketball game in 4K for most weeks during that season.)

On Saturday night, ESPN continued the practice by broadcasting the Howard-Alabama State game (won by Alabama State, 23-13.) in 4K. (The main ESPN network simulcasted the game in high-def.)

So what will be ESPN’s 4K Game of the Week this week? (This week is considered the first official week of the 2022 college football season.)

I asked an ESPN spokeswoman today and here’s her response:

“No 4K Game of the Week this week. That will pick up again in week 2.”

The spokeswoman did not give a reason for the lack of a 4K game in week one. But 4K enthusiasts should be happy to hear that the 4K broadcasts will continue next week. Also, Fox this Thursday will begin streaming seven college games in 4K HDR in 17 days. That should tide you over for awhile, right?

By the way, ESPN’s 4K feeds are only available on special 4K channels from select pay TV providers, including DIRECTV, Comcast, Verizon and YouTube TV. Unlike Fox, ESPN does not provide a 4K stream on its apps, ESPN or ESPN+.

Note: ESPN does native 4K broadcasts, which means it’s broadcast on site in 4K as well as transmitted to the home in the format. (Fox upscales the on-site 1080p HDR, High Dynamic Range, broadcast to 4K HDR for the home transmission.)

And in case you’re wondering, many videophiles say the upscaled 4K picture is not as sharp as the native 4K image. But the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness. ESPN’s 4K broadcast does not include HDR.

Maury, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Phillip Swann

