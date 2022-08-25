Think there isn’t enough live sports in 4K? The Fox Sports app will stream seven college football games in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) in the first 17 days of September.

The seven 4K HDR games will start with the Thursday, September 1 matchup between Central Michigan and Oklahoma State matchup at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Penn State-Purdue contest at 8 p.m. later that night.

On Saturday, September 3, Fox will stream the UTEP-Oklahoma game in 4K HDR at 3:30 p.m. ET. On September 10, the network’s app will show the Alabama-Texas game in the format at noon ET and the Washington State-Wisconsin contest in 4K HDR at 3:30 p.m. ET later that day.

On Saturday, September 17, Fox will offer the Oklahoma-Nebraska game in 4K HDR at noon ET and the BYU-Oregon matchup in the format at 3:30 p.m. ET later that day.

The seven games can be watched in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the 4K games on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details. (Fox network affiliates or FS1 will simulcast all seven games in high-def.)