Apple TV+ has announced that its schedule of MLB games will remain free for the rest of the season.

The streamer has offered an exclusive Friday night doubleheader of MLB games this season as part of a new agreement with the league. Apple said last month the games would be free at least until end of August. But on Thursday, Apple revealed its September schedule and said the games will continue to be free for the remaining month of the season.

Apple TV+, which also streams original movies, TV shows and documentaries, normally costs $4.99 a month.

The Apple games are not broadcast anywhere else, including the teams’ regional sports channels MLB Extra Innings, or MLB.TV.

To watch a game for free on Apple TV+, you will need an Apple ID. If you already own an Apple device, such as an iPad or iPhone, you probably have one. But if you don’t, you go to the Apple TV+ web site and click the Sign In button in the right hand corner of the Home Page. A screen will display with instructions on how to sign up. Click the ‘Create New Apple TV ID’ link.

Here’s the Apple TV+ MLB schedule for the remaining eight weeks of the season: Friday, August 5

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

7 p.m. ET Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers

8 p.m. ET Friday, August 12

San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals

7 p.m. ET Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

7 p.m. ET Friday, August 19

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

7 p.m. ET Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins

8 p.m. ET Friday, August 26

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

7 p.m. ET Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners

10 p.m. ET Friday, September 2

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

7 p.m. ET Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants

10 p.m. ET Friday, September 9

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins

8 p.m. ET Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners

9:30 p.m. ET Friday, September 16

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays

7 p.m. ET Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

10 p.m. ET Friday, September 23

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

7 p.m. ET

