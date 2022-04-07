The NBC-owned Peacock streaming service will offer 18 Major League Baseball games this season on Sunday mornings, starting with the May 8 matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox at 11:30 a.m. ET, MLB and NBC Sports announced yesterday.

The White Sox-Red Sox game from Fenway Park will be simulcast on NBC, which will mark the first MLB telecast on the network in more than two decades. The next 17 games will be exclusive to Peacock, meaning they won’t be available on any other service or channel, including NBC, MLB TV, MLB Extra Innings, or the teams’ regional sports channels.

The announcement follows similar exclusive deals between MLB and Apple and Amazon.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Apple TV+ will offer an exclusive weekly Friday night doubleheader of Major League Baseball games this season while Amazon’s Prime Video service will have the exclusive rights in the New York market to 21 New York Yankees games.

All 18 Peacock games will be produced by NBC Sports. The first six Sunday morning games will be at 11:30 a.m. ET with the following 12 at noon ET.

Peacock will stream the games to subscribers to its Premium plan which starts at $4.99 a month. The $9.99 a month Premium Plus plan does not include ads.

The NBC-owned streaming service will also be the exclusive TV home of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game (July 18) which will be played during All-Star Game weekend at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The game features the top minor league prospects.

Below is a schedule of the MLB Sunday morning games scheduled to stream on Peacock:

Date Time Matchup May 8 11:30 a.m. ET Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox May 15 11:30 a.m. ET San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves May 22 11:30 a.m. ET St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates May 29 11:30 a.m. ET San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds June 5 11:30 a.m. ET Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees June 12 11:30 a.m. ET Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians June 19 Noon ET Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals June 26 Noon ET New York Mets at Miami Marlins July 3 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers July 10 Noon ET Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles July 17 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays July 24 Noon ET Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies July 31 Noon ET Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays August 7 Noon ET Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians August 14 Noon ET San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals August 21 Noon ET Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 28 Noon ET Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins September 4 Noon ET Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

