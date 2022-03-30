TV Answer Man, I am worried that I won’t be able to see my favorite team, the White Sox, if their games are on Apple TV+ because they might not be on any other channel? Can you explain this and tell me if the White Sox games are on Apple TV+? — Scott, Evanston, Illinois.

Scott, Apple TV+ will offer an exclusive weekly Friday night doubleheader of Major League Baseball games this season. The games will not be broadcast anywhere else, including the teams’ regional sports channels MLB Extra Innings, or MLB.TV. That’s bad news for fans tired of escalating TV bills and/or live in rural areas where Internet access is limited.

It’s also bad news for people who use Android phone and tablets; they do not carry the Apple TV+ app. (The app is available on most other devices and platforms include Roku, Apple TV and Amazon’s Fire TV.)

The good news is that Apple TV+ will provide the games for free for a limited time. But at some point, they will require the regular $4.99 a month subscription to the streaming service.

Shop Now at Amazon! See the 1-Day-Only Deals!

Apple and MLB yesterday revealed the Friday night games for the first 12 weeks of the season. And they include three Chicago White Sox games. Here’s the complete schedule:

Friday, April 8

New York Mets at Washington Nationals, 7 p.m. ET

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels, 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 15

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10 p.m. ET

Friday, April 22

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:30 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics, 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 29

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals, 8 p.m. ET

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants, 10 p.m. ET

Friday, May 6

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 7 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners, 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 13

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves, 7 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 20

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:30 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros, 8 p.m. ET

Friday, May 27

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox, 7 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels, 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 3

Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees, 7 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies, 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 10

Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins, 8 p.m. ET

New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels, 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 17

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, 8 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10 p.m. ET

Friday, June 24

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:30 p.m. ET Scott, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe! Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles. Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message. — Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

