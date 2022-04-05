TV Answer Man, DIRECTV just removed OAN! I know it’s because of politics! Do you know if this is permanent or temporary? If it’s permanent, do you know any other place I can watch it without having to get a subscription to another satellite or cable place? — Wendy, Lincoln, Nebraska.

Wendy, DIRECTV announced in January that it would drop the conservative One America News (OAN) when its carriage agreement with the news channel expired — and it expired yesterday. OAN is gone from DIRECTV and it’s unlikely that it will return despite a lawsuit filed by the channel. (DIRECTV Stream and U-verse also cut the channel from their lineups.)

OAN, which has been a favorite channel of former President Trump, has been a political thorn in DIRECTV’s side since Reuters reported last October that AT&T encouraged Robert Herring, the owner of Herring Networks, to start the news channel several years ago. (AT&T was then the sole owner of DIRECTV. The communications giant has since sold a 30 percent minority stake to private equity firm, TPG.)

The Reuters story triggered a wave of criticism towards AT&T from liberals who say the communications giant is responsible for creating a news channel that Democrats (and even some Republicans) allege engages in purposeful disinformation on topics such as vaccine effectiveness, the 2020 presidential election and the Covid-19 pandemic. OAN denies the charge, saying that it’s simply offering viewpoints that differ from those held by their opponents.

Now that OAN is no longer available on DIRECTV, there are still ways to watch the news channel without having to subscribe to any pay TV service.

Several free streaming services carry OAN Plus, which offers a mix of shows and documentaries pulled from the 24/7 edition of OAN. The list of free services that carry OAN Plus include Pluto, Local Now, The Roku Channel, Distro TV, Klowd TV, Vizio TV and MyTVtoGo.

You can also still watch the main OAN channel by subscribing via Roku’s Channel Store, KlowdTV, CenturyLink PRISM, GCI, Verizon, or Vidgo.

