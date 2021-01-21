DIRECTV is charging $183 for this year’s MLB Extra Innings plan, which is the same as it charged last year before the Coronavirus postponed the season. (DIRECTV subscribers can pay in one amount or $30.50 a month for six months.)

The satcaster last January raised the price of Extra Innings by $5.10 to $183, and it increased the package by $3.91 to $177.90 in 2019. However, DIRECTV and its owner, AT&T, may not want to risk another fee hike with the 2021 season still somewhat in jeopardy due to the ongoing pandemic.

In July, after the 2020 season finally commenced, DIRECTV charged $90 for the 60-game shortened schedule.

MLB Extra Innings, the pay TV edition of the league’s package of out-of-market games, offers up to 90 games a week, most of them in High-Definition. Major League Baseball has yet to set a price for its online edition of the 2021 plan, which is called MLB.TV. In 2020, MLB.TV was $121.99 before the season was halted.

As it did in the previous six seasons, DIRECTV is including a free MLB.TV subscription with every Extra Innings package. MLB.TV can be seen on more than 400 different streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.

DIRECTV’s Extra Innings plan also includes the MLB Strike Zone Channel, and the Game Mix Channel, which can display up to eight games on one channel at the same time.

Several other pay TV providers, including Comcast, Dish, Verizon and Cox, have also offered the Extra Innings plan in past years. But they have yet to reveal their 2021 pricing.

— Phillip Swann

