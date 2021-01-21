Q. I have watched Wonder Woman 1984 with my family and we want to watch it again but I remember reading that it was only going to be on for a period of time. Do you know when HBO Max will remove Wonder Woman 1984? — Cynthia, Jacksonville, Florida.

Cynthia, HBO Max, the new streaming service that costs $14.99 a month, premiered Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas Day, the same day it debuted in movie theaters.

The movie is the first of several high-profile Warner Bros. titles that will get the same-day treatment on the streamer. On January 29, HBO Max will debut The Little Things, which stars Denzel Washington as a deputy sheriff searching for a search killer, and later this year HBO Max subscribers will also get a same-day premiere of such blockbusters as The Matrix 4 and Dune. (By the way, HBO Max has revealed that The Little Things will be available in 4K, the second HBO Max title to be in the picture format.)

Click Amazon: See Today’s One-Day-Only Discounts!

But how long will Wonder Woman 1984, and other theatrical films, be available to watch at home?

HBO Max says each film will stay in the streamer’s catalog for 31 days after its premiere. That means Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to exit, magic lasso and all, on Sunday, January 24.

Why will it leave so soon? AT&T and Warner Media, which run HBO Max, are trying to balance the pressures of generating new subscribers for HBO Max with keeping the owners of movie theaters happy. Although many theater owners (and actors and directors) oppose the same-day releases, at least the Gal Gadot starrer will become an exclusive for them after Saturday.

The superhero film will stay in the movie theaters after this weekend so if you miss your chance on HBO Max, you could always don the mask and take your chances at the local Bijou. Trust me, the theater staff will be happy to see you.

Cynthia, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

