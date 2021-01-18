HBO Max will show this month’s premiere of The Little Things, starring Denzel Washington and Rami Malek, in 4K, the streaming service’s second 4K title.

Jason Kilar, CEO of Warner Media, which runs HBO Max, delivered the news yesterday in response to a question on Twitter from the TV Answer Man.

“The Little Things (w Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto) arrives in 4K this month. Soon after that new release, expect a lot more 4K. We are in process on them….and will not stop,” Kilar said.

HBO Max, which launched in May 2020, did not offer any 4K programming until the Christmas Day premiere of Wonder Woman 1984. When Warner Media revealed on December 1 that the superhero film would be HBO Max’s first 4K film, the company said more 4K titles would soon follow. But The Little Things will mark just its second title in the format.

The film, which premieres on HBO Max, and in theaters, on January 29, stars Washington as a deputy sheriff who teams with a brash detective (Malek) to hunt a serial killer terrorizing Los Angeles. Directed by John Lee Hancock, The Little Things is the second major theatrical release from Warner Media to receive the dual debut on HBO Max and in movie theaters. AT&T, which owns Warner Media, is hopeful that the lure of new theatrical movies will generate additional subscriptions for HBO Max.

Wonder Woman 1984 in 4K was greeted with largely positive reactions from viewers who noted its enhanced detail and color depth compared to the high-def version. But the first 4K title on HBO Max did have at least one logistical snafu, which is not unexpected for a new technology.

The devices that support 4K on HBO Max are:

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube

Android TVs, including: AT&T Streaming Box

Apple TV 4K

Google Chromecast Ultra and Chromecast with Google TV

Roku Ultra 4800x, Roku 4k TVs, Roku Premiere, and Roku Streaming Stick+

Xfinity X1 (Xi6) and Flex

— Phillip Swann

