MLB.TV Price Going Up In 2020

Major League Baseball is raising the price on this season’s edition of MLB.TV by $3 to $121.99.

The league’s online package of out-of-market games cost $118.99 in 2019. (MLB also raised the 2019 price by $3; it was $115.99 in 2018).

For $121.99, a MLB.TV subscriber can watch every 2020 out-of-market game on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others.

The $118.99 also entitles you to watch more than 300 spring training games without blackouts, and full-game archives of every 2019 regular season content via on demand.

MLB.TV also offers a single-team plan for $93.99, which is a $2 increase over the 2019 price. The single-team package enables you to follow a single team without paying the $121.99 price for all games and all teams (minus your local teams.).

Despite some news reports to the contrary, local blackouts still apply in the 2020 MLB.TV package. You can not watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV subscription.

— Phillip Swann

