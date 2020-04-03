AT&T has announced that it’s no longer selling its U-verse TV service to new customers.
The telco made the announcement today on the U-verse page at ATT.com.
“To help our employees serve our existing customers, we’re no longer selling U-verse TV. Service for existing U-verse TV customers is not impacted,” the company states.
What’s unclear is whether the move is temporary due to the Coronavirus outbreak, or permanent due to falling U-verse subscription numbers, and AT&T’s strategic decision to make the new AT&T TV Internet TV service its primary video offering.
The TV Answer Man has asked AT&T for a clarification and will report back here if we get one.
(See our article, ‘What AT&T Plans to Do With U-verse,’ for more information.)
U-verse still has roughly four million subscribers, but it has lost roughly two million over the last five years. AT&T announced last month that it would no longer take online orders for U-verse, which it began fourteen years ago this June.
But now it’s no longer accepting any orders, which could be the beginning of the end of U-verse.
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann
1 comments on “AT&T Stops Selling U-verse TV”
AT&T has said it is going to STOP SELLING U-Verse.
AT&T make it sound like they WERE looking for a BUYER.
Like the roomers they might SELL DirecTV (HOPE it HAPPENS)
If AT&T meant they are going to STOP offering U-Verse,
AT&T SHOULD have SAID they were going to STOP ROBBING Customers.
As for: The TV Answer Man has asked AT&T for a clarification and will report back here if we get one.
DON’T hold your breath, AT&T doesn’t have a Clue what they ARE doing or WHAT they are going to do.
Buy they have EXCELLED at making life as miserable as possible for the customer.
BUT you can count on ONE thing: They will be BUSTING their Ass trying to SCREW OVER the Customer.
Don’t we all LOVE AT&T having their Customer Service OVER SEAS with limited or NO English.
That way they can REALLY do a JOB on your MIND.