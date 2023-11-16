By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

We have a new feature at TVAnswerMan.com – the top 5 stories in TV technology for each day. The stories will include everything from streaming to satellite, 4K to cable, sports on TV to TV’s influence on sports, and more. Here are the top 5 stories on the morning of November 16:

1. Diamond Sports Gets Court Approval For NBA Exit

A Texas bankruptcy judge yesterday approved Diamond Sports’ agreement with the NBA to stop broadcasting the league’s games after the 2023-2024 season. (The rights return to the league after the season, according to the agreement.) The owner of the Bally Sports regional sports networks, which declared bankruptcy last March, is expected to sign a similar deal with the NHL. However, MLB and Sinclair Broadcasting are threatening to stop any plan to stop Diamond Sports from dumping MLB games after next year. Diamond Sports says it’s attempting to effectively reset after the 2024 season and possibly return to bid on team contracts after that. However, Sinclair, the former owner of DS, says the company is planning to liquidate all assets to satisfy its creditors. What a mess. Awful Announcing.

2. Diamond Sports Could Drop Rangers, Guardians Before 2024 Season

Diamond Sports told the bankruptcy judge yesterday that it plans to broadcast MLB games in 2024 but added that it might need to drop two teams before the season begins. The Athletic reports that the teams are the Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians. If Diamond Sports does exit those contracts, Major League Baseball would have to do the games, or the teams would have to find another TV partner before the season. The Athletic. (Paywall.)

3. Netflix Cancels 5 Shows Including Shadow and Bone

Netflix yesterday announced that it’s canceling the fantasy drama, Shadow and Bone, as well as four other series: Glamorous, Agent Elvis, Farzar, and Captain Fall. Entertainment Weekly.

4. YouTube TV Added 600,000 Subscribers In 3rd Quarter: Study

Leichtman Research estimates that YouTube TV added roughly 600,000 subscribers in the third quarter, bringing its overall total to 6.5 million. (Google, which owns the live streamer, does not publicly release its subscriber numbers; hence the estimate.) Next TV.

5. Peacock to Stream 3 College Basketball Games In 4K This Weekend

On Friday (November 17), Peacock will stream the Morehead State at Penn State game in 4K at 6:30 p.m. ET. And on Saturday (November 18), the streamer will show the USC Upstate vs. Minnesota game in 4K at 2 p.m. ET and the Nebraska vs. Oregon State contest in 4K at 4 p.m. ET. The NBCUniversal-owned streamer continues to expand its 4K lineup. TV Answer Man.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...