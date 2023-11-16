By The TV Answer Man team

We published an article today on why we think 4K Blu-ray is better than HD Blu-ray. But whether you get the 4K edition or the high-def one, the Blu-ray disc delivers a better picture, sound and reliability (you never know when a streaming movie will be removed from public catalogs) than streaming. To reinforce our point, we have selected the five best Blu-ray movies ever made and where you can buy them. The five discs are not only great films, but they are great examples of the Blu-ray quality as well.

The 5 Best Blu-ray Discs

1. Avatar (2009)

James Cameron’s groundbreaking sci-fi epic Avatar wowed audiences with its visually stunning alien world of Pandora. The Blu-ray release takes full advantage of the format’s capabilities, providing exceptional 1080p or 4K picture quality that vividly showcases the film’s lush environments and intricate details.

2. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Denis Villeneuve’s sequel to Ridley Scott’s iconic original is a masterclass in visual storytelling. The Blu-ray presentation captures the film’s breathtaking cinematography, with deep blacks and vibrant colors that enhance its futuristic dystopian setting.

3. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

George Miller’s high-octane action spectacle comes alive on Blu-ray with its intense color palette and razor-sharp clarity. The disc’s audio quality is equally impressive, making the roaring engines and explosive chaos resonate like never before.

4. Inception (2010)

Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending thriller demands repeat viewings, and its Blu-ray release ensures that every subtle nuance and intricately designed dream landscape are showcased in impeccable detail.

5. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Peter Jackson’s fantasy epic is a cinematic milestone, and the extended edition Blu-ray offers an even more immersive journey into Middle-earth. The HD transfer brings out the richness of the landscapes and the intricate craftsmanship of the costumes and props.

