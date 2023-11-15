By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, do you know if Peacock will have college basketball games in 4K this week? — Hugh, Butte, Montana.

Peacock Will Stream 3 Dozen College Basketball Games In 4K

Hugh, Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal/Comcast, will offer roughly three dozen college basketball games in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) this season. The 4K lineup includes three this weekend.

Which Games Will Be In 4K On Peacock This Weekend?

On Friday (November 17), Peacock will stream the Morehead State at Penn State game in 4K at 6:30 p.m. ET. And on Saturday (November 18), the streamer will show the USC Upstate vs. Minnesota game in 4K at 2 p.m. ET and the Nebraska vs. Oregon State contest in 4K at 4 p.m. ET. The games will also be available in high-def in case you don’t have a 4K TV or a compatible 4K-enabled streaming device.

As for college football in 4K this weekend, Peacock has yet to announce if any college football games will be in the format this weekend. But according to the streamer’s schedule, no games are listed for 4K as of now.

Hugh, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

