By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I am tempted to get the NFL Sunday Ticket now that the price is lower. But do you think they will lower the price again? Should I wait? — Marty, Oklahoma City.

What Is the NFL Sunday Ticket Price Now?

Marty, YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels on November 1 dropped the price of the NFL Sunday Ticket by 50 percent with 10 weeks left in the regular season. The price now ranges from $174 (base package on YouTube TV; requires a YouTube TV sub) to $244 (bundle plan on YouTube Primetime Channels; does not require a YouTube TV sub.)

There are now eight weeks left in the regular season so I don’t expect to see an additional price cut anytime soon. However, I would not be surprised to see one in about three to four weeks. Why? Because that’s what DIRECTV did when it had the NFL Sunday Ticket. Last year with four weeks left in the regular season, DIRECTV slashed the price of its streaming edition of the Ticket to $58 for the base plan.

Why Would YouTube Cut the Sunday Ticket Price Again?

As regular readers of The TV Answer Man know, I correctly predicted this year’s mid-season Sunday Ticket price discount because YouTube has closely followed DIRECTV’s marketing moves for the football package. Knowing that DIRECTV implemented a mid-season price cut ever year, I suspected that YouTube would do the same – and it did.

When Is a Sunday Ticket Price Cut Likely?

Consequently, I think it’s a good bet that both YouTube services will cut Ticket prices again with about a month left in the season.

Marty, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...