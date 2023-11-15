By Phillip Swann

Sharp Electronics today announced it has launched a new lineup of Sharp OLED 4K TVs with Roku software included. The Sharp Roku TV OLED 4K sets, which come in 55-inch and 65-inch models, also include Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos.

How Much Does the Sharp OLED TV Cost?

The 65-inch set is priced at $2,499 while the 55-inch model retails for $1,899. However, Sharp is now selling the two sets for $500 and $400 off respectively at the company web site. (You can find even lower prices at ecommerce sites such as this one.)

“We know consumers turn on televisions to experience their dreams across a variety of content,” Peter Weedfald, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Sharp, said in a press release. “America’s first Sharp Roku TV OLED 4K Ultra HD with HDR10 TVs with the full Roku TV experience built in smartly features both Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos technologies which truly makes your family’s entertainment dreams come true.”

The First OLED TV With Roku

LG, Samsung and other TV makers already sell OLED TVs, but this is the first time that an OLED model has included Roku.

What Makes OLED TV So Special?

The OLED TV is regarded as among the best, if not the best, TV on the market. The defining feature of OLED technology is its ability to produce true black levels by individually controlling each pixel’s illumination. Unlike traditional LED-LCD TVs that rely on a backlight, OLED screens can turn pixels on and off independently, resulting in an astonishing contrast ratio and a mesmerizing sense of depth.

