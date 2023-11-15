By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

We have a new feature at TVAnswerMan.com – the top 5 stories in TV technology for each day. The stories will include everything from streaming to satellite, 4K to cable, sports on TV to TV’s influence on sports, and more. Here are the top 5 stories on the morning of November 15:

1. Diamond Sports/Bally Sports Heading For Liquidation?

It would appear that the Bally Sports channels will continue broadcasting in 2024, although it’s possible that the company could exit more contracts in the coming months. After that, however, the odds now are that Diamond Sports/Bally Sports will liquidate, leaving teams to seek new TV rights deals. TV Answer Man.

2. Showtime Anytime App Ending Next Month

Showtime is now issuing e-mails alerting subscribers that the Showtime Anytime app will end on December 14, 2023. Can cable and satellite subscribers to Showtime still steam the premium channel? TV Answer Man.

3. Netflix Cup Was Overflowing With Production Gaffes

Netflix last night held its first live sports stream, the Netflix Cup celebrity golf tournament. However, the production was sometimes a chaotic mess, according to many fans and this account in Golf Magic.

4. Director Chris Nolan Warns of ‘Evil Streamers’ (Half Joking?)

Chris Nolan, the director of Oppenheimer, urged fans yesterday to buy the Blu-ray edition of the epic film because you can “put (it) on a shelf so no evil streaming service can come steal it from you.” Nolan, who was referring to recent news reports that streaming services are removing titles from their catalogs, was half joking…maybe. The Wrap.

5. Fans Frustrated Over YouTube TV Losing Phoenix Suns Channel

YouTube TV is likely to lose the Gray Television local channel in Phoenix that airs the Phoenix Suns games and fans are not happy about it. AZCentral.com.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...