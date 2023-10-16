By The TV Answer Man team

Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBC Universal, has a huge collection of horror films this month for Halloween. But which ones should you watch? Here are our picks for the five best horror films now on Peacock, which is available for $5.99 a month:

1. Psycho (1960)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, Psycho is a timeless masterpiece of suspense and psychological thriller cinema that continues to captivate audiences decades after its release. With its iconic shower scene, brilliant cinematography, and a hauntingly memorable score by Bernard Herrmann, the film skillfully explores the depths of human psychosis and obsession. Anthony Perkins delivers an unforgettable performance as Norman Bates, a character whose complexity and ambiguity make him one of cinema’s most enduring villains.

2. The Birds (1963)

Also directed by Alfred Hitchcock, The Birds explores the seemingly inexplicable phenomenon of birds turning against humanity in a small coastal town, creating an atmosphere of unrelenting tension and dread. Hitchcock’s masterful direction and the outstanding performances, particularly by Tippi Hedren and Rod Taylor, make The Birds a haunting and unforgettable cinematic experience.

3. The Thing (1982)

John Carpenter’s The Thing is a masterclass in psychological horror and practical effects, a gripping tale of isolation and paranoia that continues to chill audiences to the bone decades after its release. Set in the desolate Antarctic landscape, the film follows a group of scientists who discover an alien organism that can perfectly imitate any living being. As the shape-shifting creature infiltrates their ranks, trust dissolves, and the group descends into a terrifying battle for survival. Carpenter expertly crafts a tense atmosphere, enhanced by Ennio Morricone’s haunting score, while the groundbreaking special effects by Rob Bottin create grotesque, otherworldly transformations that are both shocking and mesmerizing. Anchored by strong performances, especially Kurt Russell’s iconic turn as the rugged and resourceful R.J. MacReady, The Thing remains a benchmark in sci-fi horror, leaving an indelible mark on the genre.

4. Get Out (2017)

Get Out is an exceptionally gripping and thought-provoking horror film that masterfully combines suspense, social commentary, and psychological tension. Jordan Peele’s directorial debut brilliantly explores themes of race, identity, and privilege within the context of a thrilling and mysterious plot. The film’s sharp writing, exceptional performances, and meticulously crafted suspense keep the audience on the edge of their seats while encouraging a deeper examination of the complex issues it raises.

5. Frankenstein (1931)

Boris Karloff’s portrayal of the iconic creature in Frankenstein is nothing short of mesmerizing. His ability to convey the complex emotions of this misunderstood monster is truly remarkable, adding depth and humanity to a character often seen as a symbol of terror. Karloff’s performance is both haunting and poignant, capturing the essence of Mary Shelley’s original creation with a perfect balance of vulnerability and menace. The film itself, with its atmospheric cinematography and compelling narrative, is a timeless classic in the horror genre. Karloff’s unforgettable presence elevates Frankenstein to a level of cinematic excellence that continues to captivate audiences, making it a must-see for fans of horror and film enthusiasts alike.

