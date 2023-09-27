

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

The NBA’s Utah Jazz is the latest team to offer a standalone streaming app for in-market fans who have cut the pay TV cord. The streaming service, called Jazz+, will cost $125.50 for a full year and $15.50 for one month. Starting October 25, the start of the Jazz’ regular season, you will also be able to subscribe to individual games for $5.

The Jazz joins MSG+ (TV home of the New York Knicks, Rangers and other New York area teams) and the Vegas Golden Knights in offering individual games with its standalone app. You can order Jazz+ packages now at the team’s web site. The new service will be available to all fans in Utah and parts of Idaho and Wyoming.

The Jazz, whose games used to be available on the regional sports network, AT&T SportsNet, earlier this year signed a new TV deal that will make all non-nationally televised Jazz games available for free on a local Utah channel, KJZZ, channel 14, and now for pay with the new subscription-based streaming service. (KJZZ is owned by Sinclair Broadcasting.) The switch to free local TV came after Warner Bros. Discovery, the owner of the three AT&T-named RSNs, notified the major professional sports leagues that it no longer wanted to broadcast their games. The Jazz’s new TV deal will not include any RSN, but cable and satellite operators will continue to provide the team’s games through KJZZ.

“Creating the best fan experience is top of mind in everything we do. This season, we have so many reasons to celebrate being a Utah Jazz fan – from the return of Delta Center and our 50th anniversary season to the launch of Jazz+ and the ability for anyone in Utah to watch Jazz games on KJZZ,” said Ryan Smith, chairman of Smith Entertainment Group and governor of the Utah Jazz. “With Jazz+, we have created 24/7 digital access to the team. We are so excited that all Utahns can be with us for every minute of the action.”

The Jazz will begin its 2023-24 regular season on October 25.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...