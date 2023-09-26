

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

The Vegas Golden Knights, the NHL’s defending Stanley Cup champion, has launched a standalone streaming app that will allow fans in the team’s market to watch 69 regular season games, and the first round of the 2023-24 Stanley Cup playoffs if Vegas qualifies, without a traditional pay TV subscription. The service, called KnightTime+, is available for $69.99 for the season and it will also include six preseason games. The app is currently available on the following platforms:

* Online via http://www.knighttimeplus.com

* iOS

* Apple TV

* Amazon Fire TV

* Roku

The team and its new broadcasting partner, Scripps Sports, says fans who elect not to subscribe to an entire season can purchase single games for $6.99 throughout the 2023/24 season. As part of a free trial, each of the six preseason games will be streamed on KnightTime+, beginning with the team’s first game in San Jose last Sunday, September 24, without payment. Fans must be located within the team’s television territory – which extends through Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and certain counties in California, Nebraska and Arizona – to watch live games on KnightTime+. Games that are shown exclusively on national television through NHL rightsholders ESPN and Turner Sports will not be available on KnightTime+.

“The creation of KnightTime+ is a significant advancement for our organization and, most importantly, our incredible fanbase that can’t get enough of the Golden Knights,” said Vegas Golden Knights team president and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “Thanks to our collaboration with Scripps Sports and ViewLift, KnightTime+ ensures that the Golden Knights are now more accessible than ever before. KnightTime+ is the answer for all fans in our territory interested in streaming live and on-demand coverage of the Vegas Golden Knights.”

The Golden Knights earlier this year announced a new multi-year agreement with Scripps Sports to broadcast all Golden Knights non-national games for free to residents of Nevada and surrounding states in the team’s TV territory, starting with the 2023-24 season. The games will air on the local Las Vegas station, KMCC-TV, also known as Vegas 34, which used to air programming from ION. Scripps’ national network. ION will continue to be available in Nevada over-the-air, on pay TV and on connected TV platforms through a move to another Las Vegas broadcast channel.

Cox Cable has announced that it will carry Vegas 34 as will Dish and DIRECTV’s satellite service. A DIRECTV spokesman says the company hopes to add the channel to DIRECTV Stream before the regular season begins.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message. — Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...