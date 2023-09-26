

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, will Peacock have more Big Ten games in 4K this week? They have one of the best 4K displays, in my opinion. Very clear and colorful. Please let us know. — Jim, Boise.

Jim, Peacock, which began streaming select live sporting events in 4K this year, has won praise from fans for its 4K productions of Big Ten college football games. While upscaled 4K, the images have been crisp and bright, adding greater realism to the broadcasts. This Saturday (September 30), Peacock is scheduled to show the Purdue-Illinois Big Ten game at 3:30 p.m. ET and the Michigan State-Iowa game at 7:30 p.m. ET. Will they be in 4K? Answer: Yes and no. The Purdue-Illinois game, which will be a Peacock exclusive, meaning it won’t be on NBC or any other network or streaming service, will be in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). But the Michigan State-Iowa game, which will be simulcast on NBC, will not be in 4K.

In related news, Fox will offer two more games in 4K this Saturday (September 30). The twin bill will be the USC-Colorado game at noon ET and the Michigan-Nebraska contest at 3:30 p.m. ET. The network’s Big Noon Kickoff show, which starts at 10 a.m. ET, will also be in 4K. The day’s action can be seen in 4K on the Fox Sports app by logging in with your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider. (Note that the Fox Now app is no longer available.) The games will be simulcast in HD on Fox network affiliates.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the Fox games in 4K on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, DIRECTV Stream, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

And it appears that ESPN will not do a college football ‘4K Game of the Week’ this week. As noted here last year, the ESPN 4K Game of the Week is not every week. The sports network last year actually did just eight games of the 18-week college football season in 4K.

Jim, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

