

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I enjoyed the free preview of the NFL RedZone channel on DIRECTV on Sunday. Do they have any other free previews coming up? — Sandy, Milwaukee.

Sandy, DIRECTV was one of several TV providers that offered the NFL RedZone for free on Sunday. And the satcaster has another free preview lined up this week. DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse will offer the Movies Extra Pack for free from Wednesday, September 27, through Sunday, October 1. The DIRECTV Movies Extra Pack, which normally costs $5 a month, features the following channels:

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Hallmark Drama

Sony Movies

HDNET Movies

Smithsonian Channel

Crime & Investigation

MTV Live

ShortsTV

Plus INSP on DIRECTV via Internet and DIRECTV Stream

You can watch the Movies Extra Pack on DIRECTV satellite on channels 564-573; on DIRECTV via Internet on channels 364 and 564-573; and DIRECTV Stream on channel 364 and channels 564-573. Movies that will be available during the free preview will include No Country For Old Men on HDNet Movies on Wednesday at 1;45 p.m. ET; The Shadow Riders on Sony Movies on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET; Bad News Bears on HDNet Movies on Friday at 2:05 p.m. ET; Hoosiers on HDNet Movies on Friday at 9:50 a.m. ET; and Guarding Tess on Sony Movies on Saturday at 6:12 p.m. ET, among others.

In related news, Comcast this week is offering the following entertainment channels for free through Sunday: Docurama, Flix Fling, RCN Novela, Video Rola, Vme Kids, Xumo Play, Tubi, and Freevee Latino. To access the free channels, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can also access them by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.



Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message. — Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...