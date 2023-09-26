

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

DIRECTV Stream has added two more digital networks to its lineup: Tastemade Travel, which is now on channel 4358, offers shows on unusual places to visit and food to eat, and Tastemade Home, on channel 4359, which airs home design shows and DIY-focused programming on how to improve your current home’s look.

“DIRECTV Stream customers are in for a treat with Tastemade Home and Tastemade Travel arriving in their program guides alongside our flagship food channel. We’re excited to expand our partnership with DIRECTV as they evolve their content strategy, and to provide fresh, engaging, and distinctive home and travel content that combines entertainment and utility and sets us apart in the industry,” said Evan Bregman, Tastemade’s General Manager for streaming.

DIRECTV Stream last month added the digital networks Fox Soul, SportsGrid and Fuel TV to its lineup at channels 4401, 4405 and 4110. Fox Soul, which is owned by Fox, is a digital network that includes original and syndicated programmed targeted to the African American audience. SportsGrid is a streaming network dedicated to sports betting with original programming featuring analysts who offer their opinions on what to bet and how. Fuel TV is a digital network is dedicated to action sports such as skateboarding, surfing, snowboarding, wakeboarding, motocross, surfing, BMX and FMX. (Digital networks are streaming-only channels that are often available for free on services such as Pluto TV or as standalone subscription services.)

Both DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream will also soon add Willow TV, which carries live cricket matches in the U.S. and Canada, to the Sports Pack add-on plan.

