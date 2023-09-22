

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, is there anything new with the AT&T channel that does the Houston Astros and Rockets games? Will they be on local channels soon? Can you update us? — Tank, Houston.

Tank, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), which owned the three AT&T-named regional sports networks, informed the leagues early this year that it no longer wants to broadcast their games. (The three channels had the rights to the NBA’s Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz, the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins and MLB’s Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros, and Colorado Rockies.) In recent weeks, WBD sold AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (the TV home of the Pirates & Penguins) to the Fenway Sports Group, although it’s unclear if the Pirates will be part of the sale. And the Denver Post reports that Altitude Sports is interested in the Colorado-based teams.

But what about the Astros and Rockies? KHOU-TV, a Houston TV station, reports that both teams will be broadcast by a new regional sports network called Space City Home Network which could be jointly owned by the teams. There are no details regarding which services will carry it, but it would appear that the teams are not interested in providing their games for free to local networks as a few other teams have done after losing their RSN deals. However, it’s possible that the Rockets and Astros could offer a standalone streaming service as NESN has done for the Red Sox, the Yes Network has done for the New York Yankees and Marquee Sports has done for the Chicago Cubs.

Tank, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

