

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, we are big Rockies fans. Do you know if their games will be on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain next season or will they be on another channel or local channels? — Frank, Denver.

Frank, the regional sports network (RSN) business is in disarray with Diamond Sports last March declaring bankruptcy and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) deciding to dump its AT&T-named RSNs. WBD last month agreed to sell the AT&T RSN in Pittsburgh to the Fenway Sports Group and Sports Business Journal reported that it’s likely that the Houston Astros and Rockets will take over AT&T SportsNet Southwest. And now the Denver Post reports that AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, the TV home of the Colorado Rockies, is shutting down at the end of the year.

The newspaper writes that leaves the Rockies’ TV future up in the air. Major League Baseball could take over the broadcasts, as it did when Diamond Sports ended its TV deals with the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks. Or Altitude Sports, the TV home of the market’s Nuggets, Avalanche and Mammoth, could add the MLB team to its lineup. Altitude might believe that adding the Rockies could coerce Comcast to resume carrying them; the cable operator has not carried Altitude since September 2019 due to a carriage dispute. Regardless, it appears that AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which has carried the Rockies games since 1997, will no longer do so after the 2023 season.

