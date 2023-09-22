

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

DIRECTV has signed an agreement with ONE Championship, the martial arts organization, to carry monthly Friday night martial arts events in commercial venues including bars and restaurants. The events, which will be available in both national chains and independently owned establishments, will begin on September 29 at 8 p.m. ET with the ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. The card will be headlined by four women’s bouts, including three World Title matches across three different martial arts disciplines. If you want to learn more, or if you’re a commercial venue interested in carrying ONE Fight Night events, click here .

“Mixed Martial Arts continues to grow in popularity across the country, so we’re excited to deliver ONE Championship events to bars and restaurants nationwide. Our ability to deliver ONE Championship to customers across the country on their existing equipment further validates our leadership in sports and entertainment by offering customers premium content,” Mike Wittrock, DIRECTV’s chief sales and services officer, said in a press release.

“ONE Championship has one of the most passionate fan bases in the world, and we always strive to make our programming as convenient and accessible as possible. This partnership with DIRECTV allows us to work with another best-in-class partner, while expanding ONE’s presence in the U.S. by making our events available in the commercial marketplace. We are thrilled our fans will have yet another way to engage with our global brand while out with friends, family, and colleagues at their favorite bars and restaurants on Friday nights,” added Tai Morshed, ONE’s senior vice president for U.S. strategy and operations.

If you’re not going to be in a bar anytime soon, all ONE Fight Night events also stream live and free on Prime Video for all Prime members in the U.S. and Canada. DIRECTV’s business unit also provides the NFL Sunday Ticket, Amazon’s Thursday Night Football, Apple’s MLS Season Pass and Friday Night Baseball and other sports to commercial venues.

