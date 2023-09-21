

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, the Golden Knights are moving this season to a new channel called Vegas 34. You can get it with an antenna but I have trouble picking up the local channels with an antenna. Do you know if DIRECTV Stream will carry Vegas 34? Can you please ask them? — Davis, Las Vegas.

Davis, the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights earlier this year announced a new multi-year agreement with Scripps Sports to broadcast all Golden Knights non-national games for free to residents of Nevada and surrounding states in the team’s TV territory, starting with the 2023-24 season. The games will air on the local Las Vegas station, KMCC-TV, also known as Vegas 34, which used to air programming from ION. Scripps’ national network. ION will continue to be available in Nevada over-the-air, on pay TV and on connected TV platforms through a move to another Las Vegas broadcast channel.

Cox Cable has announced that it will carry Vegas 34 as will Dish and DIRECTV’s satellite service. But what about DIRECTV Stream, the online sister service for DIRECTV? We asked a DIRECTV spokesman this week and the response was that the company hopes to add Vegas 34 to DIRECTV Stream by the start of the NHL season, which is October 10. That’s not a guarantee, but DIRECTV has a programming agreement in place with Scripps so it’s just a matter of adding Vegas 34.

By the way, Vegas 34 will air 69 Golden Knights regular season games this season, which is all but the ones set for national networks such as ESPN and TNT. The team’s games last season were on locally on AT&T SportsNet. But Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns three AT&T-named regional sports networks, is actively seeking to exit the RSN business.

Davis, The TV Answer Man will continue to monitor this situation and report back here if anything significant changes, particularly if DIRECTV Stream or another streaming service adds Vegas 34. Until then, happy viewing and stay safe!

