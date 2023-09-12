

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, there seems to be more college football in 4K this season with Peacock on board now. ESPN has 4K. Fox has 4K. I sure wish CBS would do 4K! That would be great! But my question is: Do you know if Peacock will have a game in 4K this Saturday? — Tony, Las Vegas.

Tony, you’re right. Peacock this month has streamed two college football games in 4K. This season is the first time that the streamer has provided college football contests in the format. In fact, offering live sporting events is new for Peacock; Peacock streamed its first 4K sporting event in July/August when it provided the entire 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup soccer tournament in 4K. With Peacock on board, we have four leading services doing college games in the format. ESPN, NBC and Fox are the others.

But what does Peacock have in store this weekend, you ask? The NBC-owned streaming service with plans starting at $5.99 a month will offer the Washington-Michigan State game in 4K starting at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday (September 16). The 8th ranked Washington Huskies are a 66 percent favorite to win the game, according to ESPN’s Matchup Predictor.

By the way, Fox will offer two games in 4K on Saturday while ESPN will do one. Tony, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...