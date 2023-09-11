

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, do you have any news on what college games Fox will have in 4K this weekend? We really enjoy the 4K broadcasts and wish they would do the NFL games in 4K. — Kenny, Dayton, Ohio.

Kenny, Fox is still not doing regular season NFL games in 4K although we can wish, right. But the network will offer two more games in the format this Saturday (September 16). The twin bill will be the Penn State-Illinois game at noon ET and the Western Kentucky-Ohio State game at 4 p.m. ET. They can be watched on the Fox Sports app in 4K by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider. (Note that the Fox Now app is no longer available.)

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the Fox games in 4K on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, DIRECTV Stream, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

(You can learn about which providers participate in the Fox 4K program here. To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here. The games will be simulcast in high-def on Fox network affiliates.)

Note: Fox’s 4K college football broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

Kenny, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

