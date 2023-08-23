

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I am getting excited for the college football season. Do you know when Fox will start doing games in 4K? I love how they look in 4K. So much better than HD! — Rich, Duluth, Minnesota.

Rich, Fox on Thursday, August 31, will stream its first 2023 college football game in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on the Fox Sports app. (Note that the Fox Now app no longer exists.) The game will be the Minnesota Golden Gophers against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 8 p.m. ET and it can be watched on the Fox Sports app in 4K by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor says Minnesota has a 70.3 percent chance of winning in this Big Ten game.

(You can learn more about which providers participate in the Fox 4K program here. To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here. The Minnesota-Nebraska game will be simulcast in high-def on Fox network affiliates.)

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the game in 4K on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, DIRECTV Stream, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Note: Fox's 4K college football broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness. While Fox will kick off its 4K coverage next week, NBC will actually be the first network to do a 2023 game in the format this Saturday when it airs the Notre Dame-Navy game from Ireland. DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and YouTube TV will carry the game in 4K.

