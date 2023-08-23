

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I hear that DIRECTV Stream just added a new channel. Do you know anything about this? Is it sports or movies? — Gary, Miami.

Gary, you’re right. DIRECTV Stream, the streaming sister to DIRECTV’s satellite service, just added Fox Soul to its lineup at channel 4401. Fox Soul, which is owned by Fox, is a digital network that includes original and syndicated programmed targeted to the African American audience. The lineup includes such shows as The Sharpton Sisters, Dish Nation, Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand, Crockett’s Corner, The Rising, Cocktails with Queens, The Pulse, Divorce Court, The Book of Sean and The Business of Being Black with Tammi Mac, among others.

Fox Soul is also available on such streaming devices and platforms as Roku, Tubi, Samsung TV, Vizio, Xumo, Fire TV and YouTube. You can also check out a live streaming feed of the channel here at its web site.

This is the second new channel that DIRECTV Stream has added in the past week. The streamer last week added SportsGrid to its lineup. The channel is a streaming network dedicated to sports betting with original programming featuring analysts who offer their opinions on what to bet and how. The channel is on DIRECTV Stream’s channel 4105 at the bottom of its on-screen guide next to Fox Soul. (SportsGrid also has a live stream of its channel at its web site and on its mobile app.)

