Roku is now offering three months free of Apple TV+ as part of its Black Friday promotion.

The deal, which is good until December 11, 2022, is only available to new Apple TV+ subscribers. You also must redeem the discount through the Roku Channel, which means you also must watch the channel on the Roku Channel.

Apple last month raised the monthly price for Apple TV+ from $4.99 a month to $6.99 a month for new and existing customers, valuing the Roku promo at roughly $21.

The streaming service recently debuted a new documentary on Selena Gomez called, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. The show examines the musician’s battle with mental health issues (bipolar disorder) as well as physical ailments such as Lupus and a kidney replacement. Through it all, she succeeded in the music and acting business with several hit albums and highly praised turns in such shows as Hulu’s Murders in the Building, and the movie, Spring Breakers.

In addition to the Selena doc, Apple TV+ offers such award-winning shows as Ted Lasso, Severance, Bad Sisters and Black Bird.

To receive the three months of Apple TV+ on Roku for free, Roku says you need to do the following:

1. Open the Apple TV channel on your Roku device.

2. Follow the prompts to start your free trial of Apple TV+.

To learn more about the Roku/Apple TV+ Black Friday promotion, click here.

Roku has also begun selling Showtime, Paramount+ Premium, Starz and Epix for 99 cents each for the first two months of the subscription as part of the Black Friday sale. Showtime is normally $10.99 a month while Starz is $8.99 a month, Epix is $5.99 a month. and Paramount+ Premium, which does not include ads, is $9.99 a month.

The Roku 99 cent offer runs until December 1 and is only available for eligible subscribers. You also must redeem the discount through the Roku Channel, which means you also must watch the channels on the Roku Channel.

Note: Don’t forget to cancel your Apple TV+ subscription, or other Roku Black Friday channel promotions, prior to the end of the promotion or you will be billed the regular monthly rate thereafter.

