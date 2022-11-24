HBO Max is now selling its ads-included plan for $1.99 a month for the first three months, an $8 a month discount over the regular rate. The discount, which would save $24 over the three months, is a Black Friday promotion. (The regular rate will apply in month four unless you cancel prior to the end of the three months.)

The deal, which will be available until November 28, is good for new and returning customers. The offer is also only available at the HBO Max web site and Roku, Google Play, Apple and Amazon.

HBO Max, the streaming version of the cable/satellite HBO, also has an ads-free plan for $14.99 a month. But there is currently no discount available for that package.

The streaming service is home to a large library of critically acclaimed original shows such as Succession, Euphoria, Game of Thrones and The Sopranos as well as recent hits such as The White Lotus, Hacks and House of Dragon.

HBO Max also has an extensive lineup of recent theatrical films including Elvis, Don’t Worry Darling, The Batman, A Christmas Story Christmas and Super Pets and older moves from Turner Classic Movies and other Warner Bros. titles.

You can learn more about the HBO Max deal here.

In related Black Friday news, Hulu is now selling its $7.99 a month Video on Demand service for just $1.99 a month for the first year as part of a Black Friday sale. That’s a 75 percent discount. See this article for more details.

And Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming service, is now offering its Peacock Premium plan for 99 cents a month for 12 months, a $4 a month discount over the regular $4.99 a month price. See this article for more details.

