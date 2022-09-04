TV Answer Man, the Buccos are playing Toronto on Peacock on Sunday. What’s the deal on how to watch it and how much money you have to pay? Is it free? — Elizabeth, Pittsburgh.

Elizabeth, the NBC-owned Peacock streaming service this season offered 18 Major League Baseball Sunday morning games as part of a new agreement with the league. And Sunday’s (September 4) matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates is the last Peacock game of the season. It will start today at noon ET (pre-game show at 11:30 a.m. ET) from PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

Toronto RHP Ross Stripling (6-4, 2.94) is scheduled to face Pittsburgh RHP JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.39). ESPN’s ‘Matchup Predictor’ gives Toronto a 64.3 percent chance of winning.

Now to your question: How much do you have to pay to watch the game?

Well, it depends.

Unlike Apple TV+’s Friday night MLB streaming doubleheaders, Peacock is requiring fans to subscribe to one of its two Premium plans to watch the games. (Apple has promised to stream the games for free through September.)

But Peacock is now running a special $1.99 a month deal for the base Peacock Premium, which is a $3 discount over the regular monthly price. (The Premium Plus plan is still $9.99 a month.)

Remember, if you don’t have Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium+, there will be no other way to watch the Blue Jays-Pirates game. Since the game is a Peacock exclusive, it will not be available on any other service or channel, including NBC, MLB TV, MLB Extra Innings, or the teams’ regional sports channels in the U.S. such as ATT SportsNet Pittsburgh.

But is there a way to get a Peacock Premium subscription for free?

Yes!

Cox, Charter’s Spectrum TV and Comcast all include a free Peacock Premium subscription with its video service. (Follow the cable TV links for more details.) , Charter’sandall include awith its video service. (Follow the cable TV links for more details.)

If you don’t subscribe to one of those three cable TV services, you will need a separate Peacock Premium subscription. If you decide to subscribe to Peacock, you will be able to access the game on the Peacock app or at the Peacock web site. You can see a list of supported devices here.

Elizabeth, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

