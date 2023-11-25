By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man! I’m confused. I tried to watch college football in 4K on Fox but it didn’t show as 4K on my Samsung TV. I used the Fox Sports app like you said but it was just HD. Can you help me? — Tom, Amarillo, Texas.

Tom, the Fox Sports app features a variety of live sports in 4K, including college football and basketball, NASCAR races, the MLB playoffs and World Series, the Westminster Dog Show and more. But the app’s 4K feature is not compatible with every TV and streaming device.

You can get around that by watching Fox’s 4K live sports programming on pay TV providers, including DIRECTV, Comcast, YouTube TV, Fubo, Optimum, Dish and Verizon, among others; they offer it on special 4K channels. But what if you don’t subscribe to one of them? Which streaming devices are compatible with the Fox Sports app?

Which Devices Are Compatible With 4K On Fox Sports App?

Some Smart TVs have the Fox Sports app in their app stores, but they may not be not compatible with the 4K broadcasts; you might be able to only watch games in HD using a Fox Sports app from your set’s app store. To watch a Fox game in 4K, you need one of the following devices connected to your 4K TV:

Android TV

Fire TV:

Fire TV (GEN 2+)

Fire TV Edition 4K models

Fire TV Stick 4K models (GEN 3)

Fire TV Cube – GEN 2

Apple TV 4K (Apple TV GEN 5)

Roku:

Roku Premiere

Roku Premiere+

Roku Streaming Stick+

Roku Ultra

4K/UHD TV models with Roku OS built-in

Roku Express 4K+

Roku Streaming Stick+ HE

Roku Ultra LT

Roku Streambar

Roku Streambar Pro

And that’s it. If you use a device not listed above, it won’t work. (Note: Some users say the Nvidia Shield has worked at time, but we do not include it on the list because it’s not on the Fox recommended list.)

