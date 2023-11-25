By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former Sony employee and editor of 4 TV magazines.

TV Answer Man, ESPN didn’t have a 4K game last week. Are they done for the season with 4K? — Barry, Fort Worth, Texas.

Barry, ESPN offers a 4K Game of the Week roughly half the weeks of the college football season and last week was a bye week, shall we say. But the sports network is back with a 4K game this week and it is…unranked Florida vs. undefeated and 4th ranked Florida State on Saturday (November 25) at 7 p.m. ET. The n-state rivalry matchup will be simulcast in high-def on the main ESPN channel.

Which TV Providers Will Carry the ESPN Game In 4K?

DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum and YouTube TV are expected to carry the ESPN 4K game on special 4K channels. (Check your on-screen guide for more details.)

Do the ESPN Apps Stream the Game In 4K?

The ESPN apps, including ESPN+, do not offer 4K yet. The pay TV providers are your only sources for ESPN in 4K.

Does Fox Have 4K Games This Week?

Fox, which normally offers two college football games each Saturday during the regular season, has yet to announce any games for this weekend. We will update this article if we get more information.

Barry, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...