Black Friday, the traditional time for businesses to offer sharp discounts to lure holiday shoppers, has come early this year. Several streaming services and products are already available at reduced rates. Here are the top five deals now available in the streaming category:

1. Hulu (99 Cents a Month)

Hulu, the subscription Video on Demand service, has returned with its annual 99-cents a month for a year deal for Black Friday. The discount is available for its ads-included $7.99 a month plan. You can learn more here.

2. NFL Sunday Ticket ($89)

From now through November 27, YouTube TV subscribers can get the base package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games for $89 or four monthly payments of $22.25. That’s a roughly 45 percent discount. You can learn more here.

3. Max ($2.99 a month)

Max has kicked off its Black Friday sale by cutting 70 percent off its $9.99 ads-included plan for the first six months. The plan, which does not include 4K programming but does include short commercials, is now $2.99 a month for each month of the six months. You can learn more here.

4. Paramount+ With Showtime ($3.99 a month)

Paramount+ has joined the early Black Friday celebration by offering its $5.99 a month Essential plan for $1.99 for one month and its Paramount+ with Showtime $11.99 a month package for $3.99 a month for three months. You can learn more here.

5. Bally Sports Plus ($33 For 3 Months)

Bally Sports Plus, the streaming app for cord-cutters, has suffered some difficult times lately with technical outages and bankruptcy proceedings. But the service is attempting to bring some good cheer this holiday season with a Black Friday promotion that allows fans to subscribe for $33 for three months. You can learn more here.

