By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former Sony employee and editor of 4 TV magazines.

Paramount+ has joined the early Black Friday celebration by offering its $5.99 a month Essential plan for $1.99 for one month and its Paramount+ with Showtime $11.99 a month package for $3.99 a month for three months. The offer will end December 3, 2023 and is available to new and former subscribers. You can learn more about the promotion here.

Earlier today, Max kicked off its Black Friday sale by cutting 70 percent off its $9.99 ads-included plan for the first six months. The plan, which does not include 4K programming but does include short commercials, is now $2.99 a month for each month of the six months. Click here to learn more.

And Roku tomorrow (November 21) will offer Black Friday discounts on 17 different streaming services, including Starz for 99 cents for one month and Paramount+ for $1.99 a month for three months. (It’s unclear if the Paramount offer will be good for both plans, but based on today’s Paramount+ promotion, it would appear to be the Essential package.)

