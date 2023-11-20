By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines.

Max has kicked off its Black Friday sale four days early by cutting 70 percent off its $9.99 ads-included plan for the first six months. The plan, which does not include 4K programming but does include short commercials, is now $2.99 a month for each month of the six months. Click here to learn more.

The regular Max rate will apply when the promotional period is over so you will need to cancel prior to the end of the six months to avoid the regular charge.

The $15.99 a month ads-free plan, which includes 1080p HD programming, has not been reduced nor has the $19.99 a month package which includes 4K titles and Dolby Atmos. The annual plans are also the same.

In related news, Roku tomorrow (November 21) will offer Black Friday discounts on 17 different streaming services, including Starz for 99 cents for one month and Paramount+ for $1.99 a month for three months. (It’s unclear if the Paramount offer will be good for both plans, including the one with Showtime. We will update this article tomorrow.)

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

