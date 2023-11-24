By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Author of TV Dot Com

TV Answer Man, do you know if the Black Friday game between the Jets and Dolphins is free on Amazon? Can you record the game? — Jamal, Sacramento, California.

Jamal, Amazon today (November 24) will host its first Black Friday NFL regular season game ever when it streams the Miami Dolphins-New York Jets contest from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff is scheduled for approximately 3 p.m. ET, but Amazon will begin pre-game coverage at 1:30 p.m. ET. Expect lots of tie-ins to Amazon’s Black Friday sale. (They’re not doing this game only for fun, folks.)

Is Amazon’s Jets-Dolphins Game Free?

During Amazon’s regular Thursday Night Football broadcasts, non-Amazon Prime members can watch the game for free using a Twitch account or signing up for a free trial of Prime. You can also get a TNF game for free on local channels in the markets of the teams playing or at a bar that has a subscription to DIRECTV’s business plan. For this Black Friday game, however, Amazon is making it even easier to watch for free. You don’t need a Prime membership to watch the game on Prime. Anyone with an Amazon account will be able to stream the Jets-Dolphins for free. If you’re new to Amazon, you will need to create an Amazon account, but that does not cost anything.

The free broadcast will be available on the Prime Video app, Twitch, the NFL mobile app via NFL+, and through a local channel in the home and away team markets.

Can You Record the Jets-Dolphins Game?

Amazon says that anyone with an Amazon account will be able to record the Black Friday game; you don’t need a Prime membership. To record the game, click the ‘Record Thursday Night Football’ button on the game details page before the game starts. Note: For other Thursday Night Football games, you will need a Prime membership to record.

Jamal, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...