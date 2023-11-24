By Phillip Swann

DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse are offering a free preview of Showtime, Starz, MGM+, Cinemax and the Movies Extra Pack from today through November 26.

The company’s satellite subscribers can watch the four premium channels and Movies Extra Pack on channels 515 to 573. The preview only includes the live channels, not the on-demand catalogues. DIRECTV Stream and DIRECTV via Streaming customers can watch the freeview on channels 515-573 as well but they also have access to the on-demand programming.

U-verse subscribers can watch the free preview on channels 832-944/1832-1942 HD and they have access to the on-demand menus. However, the Movies Extra Pack is not part of U-verse’s lineup.

In related news, Comcast’s Xfinity subscribers this week can watch the first season of the following HBO series for free: Game of Thrones; The Wire; Curb Your Enthusiasm; And Just Like that; House of the Dragon; The Last of Us; The Gilded Age; The White Lotus; Winning Time; and Succession. The free access is good through November 26. You can find the shows on the Xfinity on-demand menu.

