By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man

Former editor of 4 TV magazines

The Hulu Black Friday deal just got more interesting. The subscription Video on Demand service yesterday began offering its ads-included $7.99 a month plan for 99 cents a month for one year. And now you can add the Disney+ with ads plan for $2 more per month, bringing the Hulu/Disney+ bundle to $2.99 a month for one year.

The Black Friday bundle discount is good until November 29, 2023 at 2:59 a.m. ET. The offer is valid for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past one month. After the promotional period is over, the bundle will renew at the regular monthly price, which is currently $9.99 a month, unless you cancel prior to its end. To learn more, click here.

