TV Answer Man, do you know if Peacock will have any 4K games this week? — Victor, Akron, Ohio.

Victor, Peacock tomorrow (November 4) will stream the Iowa-Northwestern Big Ten game at 3:30 p.m. ET in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). The game will be played at Wrigley Field, the home of the Chicago Cubs. Peacock tomorrow will also carry the Michigan-Purdue game at 7:30 p.m. but it will be high-def only on the streamer.

In related news, Fox will offer two more games in 4K tomorrow (November 4): 25th ranked Kansas State at 7th ranked Texas at noon ET and 9th ranked Penn State at unranked Maryland at 3:30 p.m. ET. The network’s Big Noon Kickoff show, which starts at 10 a.m. ET, will also be in 4K. The day’s action on Fox can be seen in 4K on the Fox Sports app by logging in with your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider. (Note that the Fox Now app is no longer available.) The games will be simulcast in HD on Fox network affiliates.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the Fox games in 4K on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, DIRECTV Stream, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

As for other college football games in 4K this week, ESPN will not offer a ‘4K Game of the Week.’ The sports network does a 4K game about half of the weeks of the season and this is a bye week for the tech group.

Victor, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

