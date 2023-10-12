

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, hey, haven’t seen any Peacock 4K football updates this week? What gives?! — John, New Bern, North Carolina.

John, hey! Busy guy here. Can’t do everything. But for you, Peacock this Saturday (October 14) will stream the Ohio State-Purdue game at noon ET in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). Peacock will also carry the Illinois-Maryland game at 3 p.m. ET and the USC-Notre Dame contest at 7 p.m. but they will be high-def only on the streamer.

In related news, Fox will offer two more games in 4K this Saturday (October 14). They will be Indiana at Michigan at noon ET and Iowa at Wisconsin at 4 p.m. ET. The network’s Big Noon Kickoff show, which starts at 10 a.m. ET, will also be in 4K. The day’s action on Fox can be seen in 4K on the Fox Sports app by logging in with your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider. (Note that the Fox Now app is no longer available.) The games will be simulcast in HD on Fox network affiliates.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the Fox games in 4K on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, DIRECTV Stream, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

As for other college football games in 4K this week, NBC will offer the USC at Notre Dame game on Saturday (October 14) in the format. Unlike Fox, NBC does not provide a 4K feed of live sporting events on any streaming app, except for Peacock, and, to repeat, Peacock will not offer the game in the format. DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and YouTube TV are expected to provide the USC-Notre Dame game in 4K on special 4K channels.

John, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

