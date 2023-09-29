

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I haven’t seen anything from you on ESPN’s 4K college football game of the week. Do you know what the game is and when it will be played? — Justin, San Jose.

Justin, ESPN usually does one game per week in 4K during the college football season, calling it the ‘4K Game of the Week.’ However, despite the moniker suggesting that means there will be a 4K game every week, there isn’t a 4K game every week. As in the past few seasons, ESPN does 8-10 4K games during the 18-week college football season. And this week is one of those weeks with no 4K game.

However, Peacock tomorrow (September 30) is scheduled to show the Purdue-Illinois Big Ten game in 4K at 3:30 p.m. ET. In addition, Fox will offer two more games in 4K tomorrow (September 30). The twin bill will be the USC-Colorado game at noon ET and the Michigan-Nebraska contest at 3:30 p.m. ET. The network’s Big Noon Kickoff show, which starts at 10 a.m. ET, will also be in 4K.

The Fox games can be seen in 4K on the Fox Sports app by logging in with your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider. (Note that the Fox Now app is no longer available.) The games will be simulcast in HD on Fox network affiliates. The pay TV services that are expected to carry the Fox games in 4K on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, DIRECTV Stream, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Justin, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

