YouTube TV’s offer of four free months of the $15.99 a month Max streaming plan to NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers is scheduled to end after tomorrow. Plus, if you already purchased the Sunday Ticket, you have until the end of tomorrow to redeem your four months. Otherwise, it will be reduced to three months if you redeem it between October 1, 2023 and October 31, 2023. After that, the extended free trial will not be available. To redeem the Max four-month trial, go to your Settings in your YouTube TV account. (The Max deal is not available to YouTube Primetime Channels’ subscribers of the Sunday Ticket.)

YouTube TV is now selling a base edition of the Sunday Ticket for $349 and one with the NFL RedZone channel included for $389. The YouTube TV Ticket plan requires a $72.99 a month subscription to the live streaming service, although the first three months are now available for $54.99 a month in a promotion. Max’s plans start at $9.99 a month for the ads-included version but the four months Ticket offer includes the $15.99 a month plan.

The YouTube TV’s version of Max includes the On-Demand catalog and the live HBO channels that normally come with cable and satellite lineups, such as HBO East, HBO Comedy and several others.

